Shreveport residents question gaping holes in streets

Portions of the road were torn up to fix water valves.

Some drivers have noticed exposed large holes in the streets of Shreveport for more than a week.

For instance, there are four gaping holes in a mile radius alone at:

Jefferies at Jordan streets

Fairfield at Southern avenues

Dashiel Street at Southern Avenue

Jacobs Street at Fairfield Avenue

An employee at a nearby business who didn't want to be identified said the city dug up the road, put up cones and it's been that way for days.

"That's a nuisance. Somebody needs to get it done and step up and take control and get this mess cleaned up."

Shreveport Councilman Jeff Everson said the holes are where broken water valves have been excavated.

The breaks were discovered as part of a fire flow analysis for the Property Insurance Association of Louisiana.

The association is in charge of scoring a city's fire protection rating every five years. The rating affects the cost of property insurance.

The excavations were done June 5 and work was completed shortly after that, according to Everson.

However, the roads are still exposed more than a week later.

Everson said that is because the cost of repaving some sections of road might exceed a set threshold.

If that happens, the city must bid out the project to a contractor rather than do the work in -house.

That means the city has to advertise for bids then select the lowest bid.

The project to repave the holes is now in the contractor phase, which means drivers should see the area repaved within the next few weeks.

Shreveport residents Paul Caroll and Andy Shaw don't mind the exposed holes.

"It's an old city. You don't know where it is going to break next. So you go and you have to come back," said Carroll.

"Right, and my doctor is doing that with me. They are fixing me slowly, also," Shaw said with a smile.

Shaw owns a fencing school near where the road is closed because of the hole at Southern at Fairfield.

"I have no complaints about it, I'm happy they even try to fix it. I don't think it is a problem."

Shaw tries to look on the bright side.

"We have traffic lights and electricity. I'm happy we even have that."

To prevent a similar issue in the future, Everson said, the City Council is talking about improving the city's pavement management system by passing new local laws that will speed the process of getting contractors to repave roads while still following the state bid law.

The idea is still in the discussion phase.

The topic will be talked about during an infrastructure committee meeting at 2 p.m. Monday.

