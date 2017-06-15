Grand jury indicts man over slaying on Shreveport street

One of 2 men wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died. And now police have identified a suspect.

One of 2 men wounded in a shooting Tuesday night in Shreveport's Cedar Grove neighborhood has died. And now police have identified a suspect.

WANTED: Darell Bell, 22, of the 2700 block of Malcom Street in Shreveport, 1 count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

WANTED: Darell Bell, 22, of the 2700 block of Malcom Street in Shreveport, 1 count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

INDICTED: Darell Lamont Bell, 22, of the 2700 block of Malcom Street in Shreveport, one count of second-degree murder (Source: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office)

A Caddo grand jury says there is enough evidence for a Shreveport man to go to trial over a slaying in the city's Cedar Grove neighborhood.

The panel Thursday indicted 22-year-old Darell Lamont Bell, of the 2700 block of Malcolm Street, on a charge of second-degree murder.

Bell is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Kendarrius Henderson.

Henderson was one of two people shot early the morning of Feb. 8 as they were sitting in a car in front of a house in the 200 block of North Emerald Loop.

Indications are that a grey Ford F-150 extended cab pickup made multiple passes down the road then someone in the truck riddled the car with bullets, authorities said.

Also wounded was 21-year-old Jelantis Chatman.

Bell remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked Feb. 15 on one count each of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.