Crews recover body of SWAR man missing in Sulpher River

Crews in Miller County search for a possible drowning victim on the Sulphur River. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Following a multi-day search, the body of a missing man has been recovered from the Sulpher River at the Smith Park Landing, according to authorities.

The body has been identified as 21-year-old Ryan Shane Johnson of Fouke, Arkansas.

Johnson disappeared just after 8 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Park off of Highway 237, according to deputies.

The Miller County Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey said on the scene that Johnson waded too far out in the river and the current pulled him under.

"A group of 3 to 4 adults were wading in the river. It appears he stepped off into a hole in the river, and went under and has not been seen since," said Chief Deputy McQuerrey.

Johnson's body was found around 12:15 p.m. Thursday by the Miller County Office of Emergency Management, along with the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission, the Pleasant Valley Volunteer Fire Department, and the Bright Star Volunteer Fire Deputy.

