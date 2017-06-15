Grand jury clears SPD officer who shot man after chase - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

Grand jury clears SPD officer who shot man after chase

A Caddo grand jury has cleared a Shreveport police officer of wrongdoing in an officer-involved shooting.

Cpl. Jon Briceno shot 41-year-old Brian Steven Poole multiple times in his upper body after the Shreveport man refused to comply with officers' commands then reached into the bed of his truck.

Authorities said officers feared Poole was reaching for a gun. 

"Mr. Briceno followed all of the rules and regulations," Ron Miciotto, the officer's attorney, said Thursday.

"And the decision made was consistent with the video and is 100 percent consistent with the policy of the Shreveport Police Department."

Briceno was placed on departmental leave March 31, the same date as the shooting.

The Caddo district attorney's office had no comment on the grand jury's decision.

Poole's attorney, Daryl Gold, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Poole remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked May 9 on one count each of flight from an officer and being a parole fugitive.

