Grand jury clears SPD officer who shot man after chase

Shreveport police have released the name of an officer involved in a shooting on Friday morning.

Shreveport police have released the name of an officer involved in a shooting on Friday morning.

Multiple police units respond to the scene of officer-involved shooting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Multiple police units respond to the scene of officer-involved shooting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

SPD releases name of officer involved in Friday morning shooting

SPD releases name of officer involved in Friday morning shooting

Shreveport police have identified the man that was involved in an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning.

Shreveport police have identified the man that was involved in an officer-involved shooting that took place early Friday morning.

The Shreveport police officer accused of pulling the trigger on a suspect in late March has a history of use of force complaints, public records show.

The Shreveport police officer accused of pulling the trigger on a suspect in late March has a history of use of force complaints, public records show.

Multiple police units responded to the scene of officer-involved shooting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Multiple police units responded to the scene of officer-involved shooting. (Source: KSLA News 12)

12 Investigates: Officer accused of shooting suspect had history of use of force complaints

12 Investigates: Officer accused of shooting suspect had history of use of force complaints

The man who was shot by Shreveport police following a low speed chase back in late March was in court on Tuesday in a wheelchair.

The man who was shot by Shreveport police following a low speed chase back in late March was in court on Tuesday in a wheelchair.

The mother of a man who was shot by a Shreveport police officer thinks he should not have been released from the hospital just yet.

The mother of a man who was shot by a Shreveport police officer thinks he should not have been released from the hospital just yet.

A Caddo grand jury has cleared a Shreveport police officer of wrongdoing in an officer-involved shooting.

Cpl. Jon Briceno shot 41-year-old Brian Steven Poole multiple times in his upper body after the Shreveport man refused to comply with officers' commands then reached into the bed of his truck.

Authorities said officers feared Poole was reaching for a gun.

"Mr. Briceno followed all of the rules and regulations," Ron Miciotto, the officer's attorney, said Thursday.

"And the decision made was consistent with the video and is 100 percent consistent with the policy of the Shreveport Police Department."

Briceno was placed on departmental leave March 31, the same date as the shooting.

The Caddo district attorney's office had no comment on the grand jury's decision.

Poole's attorney, Daryl Gold, has not yet responded to a request for comment.

Poole remains in Caddo Correctional Center, where he was booked May 9 on one count each of flight from an officer and being a parole fugitive.

PREVIOUS STORIES

SPD releases ID of man involved in officer involved shooting

SPD releases name of officer involved in Friday morning shooting

12 Investigates: Officer accused of shooting suspect had history of use of force complaints

Hospital releases man wounded in officer-involved shooting

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.