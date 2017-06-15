Water main break shuts down Bossier courthouse, airman murder trial on hold

Dozens of engines roared as one Jan. 30 to help get a slain Barksdale Air Force Base airman back to his family. Tech. Sgt. Zechariah "Zeb" Casagranda received a patriot's escort from Bossier City to his final resting place in East Texas.

Dozens of engines roared as one Jan. 30 to help get a slain Barksdale Air Force Base airman back to his family. (Nick Lawton/KSLA News 12)

Slain airman gets patriot's escort to his final resting place

A Barskdale Air Force Base airman is dead after a stabbing in the parking lot of a Bossier City night club. Detectives with the Bossier City Police Department's Violent Crimes Unit have arrested 21-year-old Benjamin William Shaw of Killeen, Texas in connection with the fatal stabbing.

A man is dead after a stabbing in the parking lot of the Rockin Rodeo in the 1000 block of Gould Drive at 2:00 Saturday morning. The man was reportedly stabbed during an altercation involving two groups of men in the rear parking lot of the night club.

A Bossier Parish grand jury has indicted Benjamin Shaw in the fatal stabbing of Barksdale airman Zechariah Casagranda.

Benjamin Shaw, charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of a Barksdale airman, leaves the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton on April 11, 2017. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a Barksdale airman set to get under way Thursday afternoon in Bossier Parish is on hold after a water main break forced a State of Emergency Declaration that shut down the courthouse.

Bossier Parish Police Jury President Bob Brotherton issued the declaration just before Noon Thursday, citing the loss of water and fire protection. The courthouse was closed at Noon.

Parish officials expect repairs on the broken water line on Palmetto Road to be completed later Thursday and the courthouse should be back open Friday. In the meantime, a boil advisory has been issued for customers of the Benton Water System.

I found the source of the Benton water outage. Main break in 4600 block of Hwy 3105 in front of Benton UMC: https://t.co/8dO6Zt9BPe @KSLA pic.twitter.com/xzPiYb3H5H — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 15, 2017

The start of the trial of Benjamin Shaw, charged with second-degree murder of 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Zechariah Casagranda was initially delayed until 1:30 p.m. due to the water main break. It's not clear yet when the trial is expected to resume.

Signs like these going up across Benton as water main break closes bizs, delays murder trial: https://t.co/dUPMb4tNVg @KSLA #BossierNews pic.twitter.com/Y7nblcvLtp — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 15, 2017

Bossier City Police say Shaw, 21, stabbed Casagranda in a fight outside a Bossier City nightclub back on January 23, 2016.

Jury selection wrapped up Thursday morning after three days of interviews with 135 prospective jurors.

Judge Michael Craig has also sequestered four witnesses for the first day of the trial, including Casagranda's wife, Brandi Casagranda, and the lead BCPD detective in the case, Michael Hardesty.

Shaw was in court Thursday morning with his attorney, Jose Baez. Baez is well-known for his defense of Casey Anthony.

