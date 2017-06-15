Water main break shuts down Bossier courthouse, airman murder trial on hold

Benjamin Shaw, charged with Second Degree Murder in the death of a Barksdale airman, leaves the Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton on April 11, 2017. (Source: Nick Lawton, KSLA)

The trial of a man accused of fatally stabbing a Barksdale airman set to get under way Thursday afternoon in Bossier Parish is on hold after a water main break forced a State of Emergency Declaration that shut down the courthouse.

Bossier Parish Police Jury President Bob Brotherton issued the declaration just before Noon Thursday, citing the loss of water and fire protection. The courthouse was closed at Noon.

The start of the trial of Benjamin Shaw, charged with second-degree murder of 34-year-old Tech. Sgt. Zechariah Casagranda was initially delayed until 1:30 p.m. due to the water main break. It's not clear yet when the trial is expected to resume.

Signs like these going up across Benton as water main break closes bizs, delays murder trial: https://t.co/dUPMb4tNVg @KSLA #BossierNews pic.twitter.com/Y7nblcvLtp — Nick Lawton (@NickLawtonKSLA) June 15, 2017

Bossier City Police say Shaw, 21, stabbed Casagranda in a fight outside a Bossier City nightclub back on January 23, 2016.

Jury selection wrapped up Thursday morning after three days of interviews with 135 prospective jurors.

Judge Michael Craig has also sequestered four witnesses for the first day of the trial, including Casagranda's wife, Brandi Casagranda, and the lead BCPD detective in the case, Michael Hardesty.

Shaw was in court Thursday morning with his attorney, Jose Baez. Baez is well-known for his defense of Casey Anthony.

This is a developing story. Check back here for the latest details.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.