Something killing girl's rabbits; grandfather demands answers

Cotton Valley Mayor Joseph Alexander overlooks an ordinance he proposed to help with the city's dog problem. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

The last remaining rabbit after a man says dogs broke into their cages and killed them. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Dennis LaBorde points out where he says dogs broke into his granddaughter's rabbit cages and killed the rabbits. (Source: Eric Pointer/ KSLA News 12)

Something is killing pet rabbits in a backyard cage, leaving a man's 10-year-old granddaughter in tears.

The grandfather, Dennis LaBorde says he suspects dogs.

Animals broke in overnight and killed three rabbits in cages in the backyard of his home in the 6100 block of Louisiana Highway 160 in Cotton Valley, LaBorde said.

Hear his full plea and what the mayor says is being done about the stray and loose dogs in Cotton Valley tonight on @KSLA at 6. pic.twitter.com/1lJW36c4sM — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) June 15, 2017

Now he wants to know why authorities are not enforcing the Webster Parish town's leash laws.

"If I go out here and drink and drive, that's a law they're going to stop me and put me in jail. Now, I can do something about these dogs, but then I'd go to jail for animal cruelty."

But LaBorde says that's not something he wants to do.

"I just want the town to take some type of responsibility for these animals running loose."

Mayor Joseph Alexander says they have an ordinance, but they don't have a dog catcher or place to put the dogs. So they use the police to help enforce the law.

"We need someone to come out here and take care of the dogs. The police, that's not their job. They try to since we don't have that to see what they can do, because you don't want no dog biting anybody," said Mayor Alexander.

Cotton Valley Mayor says he tried to pass an ordinance to help with the dog problem but he didn't have support: https://t.co/qt9W61yAO6 pic.twitter.com/ziun49KibK — Eric Pointer (@EricPointerKSLA) June 15, 2017

He says he tried to fix the issue at a council meeting Wednesday night when he introduced a new ordinance to hire a dog catcher and a policy for storing strays.

But the mayor says he didn't have support from his councilmen who tabled the issue until next month.

"We could have sat down and ironed out the differences and go from there and approved it. And today I could have been working on getting this dog situation together."

The mayor says hopefully next month they can make changes to the ordinance and get it approved.

In the meantime, LaBorde says he's going to be proactive. He's installed a camera to help him identify the dogs.

"I want to get a photograph of the dogs. I'm going to take it to town hall so they can find the owner and see what you can do about this," said LaBorde.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.