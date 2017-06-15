Authorities respond to rollover accident near Haughton

Sligo Road was briefly closed after a driver rolled his pickup truck late Wednesday night.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff's deputies on the scene, it happened at 11:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Sligo Road near Homer Road in Haughton.

The driver of the truck was not injured, and the passenger of the vehicle had non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers with Louisiana State Police detained the driver for a possible DUI.

No word on any charges.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.