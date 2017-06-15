Fire destroys Natchitoches mayor's childhood home

A fire on Wednesday evening in Cloutierville has destroyed a century-old home.

Authorities got the call just after 8:31 p.m. for a structure fire in the 500 block of Highway 495 in Cloutierville, according to a post on the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

When crews got on the scene, the unoccupied home was fully engulfed in flames.

Natchitoches Parish Fire District 1 with mutual aid assistance from Natchitoches Parish Fire Districts 4, 6 and 9 worked to extinguish the blaze for over two hours.

SWEPCO also responded to the scene with electricity out in the Cloutierville area to restore power.

The structure was a complete loss. There were no reported injuries.

NPSO deputies were attempting to verify the current owner of the home which is believed to be in the Baton Rouge area.

Natchitoches Mayor Joe Sampite grew up in the home.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. However, residents in the area reported that a thunderstorm containing thunder and lightning strikes in the area caused the electrical outages.

