Police seek suspect in shooting, car theft at Shreveport store

WANTED: Andrew Metoyer, 31, one count each of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Investigators have identified a suspect in a shooting in which a man was wounded and his car was stolen.

It happened just before 11:30 a.m. May 24 near the southern shore of Cross Lake in Shreveport.

Wounded was 30-year-old Jereme Banks.

Now police are looking for 31-year-old Andrew Metoyer on one count each of armed robbery and attempted first-degree murder.

The bonds on those two charges total $550,000.

Authorities say Banks was standing outside his vehicle at Jewella Quick Stop at Jewella Avenue at Sunset Drive when a man walked up to him in the gas station parking lot and began firing a gun, wounding Banks several times.

The gunman took Banks' vehicle.

Police later found it abandoned on Bellaire Avenue a short distance from the store.

Banks was taken to University Health in Shreveport for treatment of wounds authorities considered to be life-threatening.

Police urge anyone with any information about Metoyer to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the organization's website, lockemup.org.

