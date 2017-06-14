Gunman robs McDonald's; witness leads police to him

"This is a prime example of what is intended to happen when people see things and report things," Shreveport police Cpl. Marcus Hines said. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Authorities say a witness directed them to the armed robber, who had sought refuge in a Dumpster behind a nearby auto parts store. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

A gunman robbed McDonald's at Mansfield Road at West 70th Street in Shreveport about 5:30 p.m. June 14. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

One person is in custody, accused of robbing a fast-food restaurant in Shreveport.

And police say community involvement is the reason they were able to make an arrest so quickly.

A male armed with a handgun stole money from a cash register at a McDonald's at Mansfield Road at West 70th Street then ran away about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

"Someone actually saw what took place and was able to keep an eye on the suspect, which led police directly to where he was located," police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

The gunman fled across a parking lot, jumped into a Dumpster behind an auto parts store then attempted to flee when police closed in.

Authorities have not yet said who was arrested.

"This is a prime example of what is intended to happen when people see things and report things," Hines said.

The same type of collaboration between citizens and police led to two other unrelated arrests in short order just before and after the restaurant holdup, he said.

"If everyone does what is intended, it works really well and it helps prevent a lot of these things that we are seeing," Hines said.

