Two brothers argue over third brother; 1 shot with mom's gun

Shreveport police are investigating a shooting that sent one of three brothers to a hospital.

And investigators suspect another of the three brothers was the shooter.

It happened at 5:34 p.m. Wednesday at Village Square in the 4200 block of Greenwood Lane, according to Caddo 911 dispatch records and police Cpl. Marcus Hines.

The two oldest brothers were arguing over the youngest of the three siblings, said an officer on the scene.

Detectives think the middle brother got their mother's gun out of a closet and shot the oldest brother in his upper chest.

There's no immediate word from authorities on the names or ages of those involved.

Police have five units on the scene, down from 11 earlier.

Two of the three Shreveport Fire Department units dispatched to that location remain there.

