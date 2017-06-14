Crews demolishing classroom wing at Bossier City school

Bossier Parish Schools began the demolition on the E-Wing building at Airline High School Tuesday morning.

Crews are demolishing the F classroom wing at Airline High School in Bossier City. (Source: Bossier School District)

Demolition crews are bringing down the last two-story classroom wing at Airline High School.

The structure began coming down Wednesday.

The demolition is set to resume Thursday morning and is expected to take about two weeks to complete.

It marks the final piece of the puzzle as the Bossier City school's new campus takes shape, School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said.

Construction of an administrative wing and a media center is nearing completion.

Already built are 2 three-story classroom buildings.

Airline High's E wing was demolished a year ago.

