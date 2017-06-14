LSP: Tire failure suspected in fatal motorcycle wreck

Louisiana State Police investigators suspect tire failure caused a motorcycle crash near Lake Bistineau that killed a Claiborne Parish man.

Kenneth Smith, 56, of Homer, died as a result of the wreck at 10:41 a.m. Tuesday on Fairview Point Road south of the Koran community in Bossier Parish.

Preliminary investigation shows Smith was headed south when the rear tire of his 2002 Honda failed, causing him to lose control of the bike, according to State Police Troop G.

The motorcycle left the road and wrecked, ejecting Smith.

He sustained serious injuries and was taken to University Health in Shreveport, where he later died.

Smith was not wearing a U.S. Transportation Department-approved helmet at the time of the wreck, Trooper First Class Matt Harris said.

State police do not suspect impairment as a factor in the wreck, but toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.