Home invaders target 2 houses on same street within 10 hours

Shreveport police are searching for whoever invaded one home and attempted another home invasion in less than 24 hours.

The home invasion happened just after 10 p.m. Tuesday at a residence in the 900 block of Robinhood Street.

Masked men reportedly knocked on the door and the homeowner opened it.

"They had on black hoodies and they had their bandanna tied all the way up to their eyes where you couldn't see them," said Cassandra Trotter, who was in the back room when it all began.

Then police say they forced their way inside with guns, took an unknown amount of money and ran off.

"I heard all the 'boom, boom, boom, boom!' in the front room," said Trotter. "So when I come, come, come up the house he said, '(BLEEP) get back in the room, give me your damn money!"

Trotter said they became impatient with the lack of cash or valuables and kicked his roommate Kimball in the side.

"Then they had a gun to his back. I said, 'Man, don't shoot that old man. That man is 79 years old. Don't shoot that old man'."

Only one block away and nearly 10 hours later, police said, another home invasion was attempted. This one happened just before 8:40 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 800 block of Robinhood Street, just off Line Avenue.

No injuries were reported in either incident.

At this time, Shreveport police have not stated whether the two cases are connected in any way.

