LA 3 reopened; leak from broken gas main contained

Authorities say Louisiana Highway 3 near Benton is back open to traffic.

And the leak from a damaged natural gas main has been contained.

A crew was working on a water line when they hit the gas main three miles north of Louisiana Highway 160, Bossier sheriff's Deputy Rod White said.

No evacuations were ordered.

Hazardous-materials crews were called in.

As the broken line was repaired, southbound traffic was detoured via Old Plain Dealing Road and northbound motorists were directed to use LA 160.

