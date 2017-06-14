Gas main break closes portion of Highway 3 in Bossier Parish

Crews are on the scene in Bossier Parish after a gas main was damaged.

According to Bossier Parish Sheriff's Deputy Rod White, it happened three miles north of Highway 160. A crew was working on a water line when they hit the gas main.

No evacuations have been ordered. Hazmat crews are on the scene, working to repair the gas main as quickly as possible

White said traffic traveling south needs to detour using Old Plain Dealing Road. People traveling north should detour using Highway 160.

Bossier Parish Sheriff's Office is on the scene, Louisiana State Police is assisting.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA as more details become available.

