UPDATE: Bossier City 11-year-old runaway found safe, unharmed

11-year-old runaway Daniel Ray Hensen who Bossier City police's juvenile unit is attempting to locate. (Source: Bossier City Police Department)

The Bossier City Police Department found a missing 11-year old boy who was believed to have run away from his home.

Police say 11-year old Daniel Ray Hansen Jr. of Bossier City was found Wednesday afternoon.

Before that he was last seen Tuesday when he left his home.

Daniel is described as being 5’1” tall and 100 pounds with sandy colored hair cut short.

Police say there was no indication of foul play but they were concerned about his welfare.

