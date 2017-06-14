Man arrested for sexual battery of client at Haughton salon

A Bossier Parish man is behind bars after he allegedly inappropriately touched a woman during a massage session.

Bossier Parish sheriff's deputies say the man was 46-years-old Vu Thank Nguyen of Bossier City who works at the Glamour Nail Salon in the 100 block of Hwy. 80 in Haughton.

The victim told deputies stated Nguyen forcibly pulled down her pants and underwear below her buttocks while giving her a back massage. Nguyen then reportedly committed the sexual assault causing the victim to yell and jump off the table.

Nguyen was booked into the Bossier Maximum Facility on one count of sexual battery.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.