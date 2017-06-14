Caught on camera: SPD searching for pickup truck thief

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying one man who stole a truck late last month.

Police say that it happened just before 12:30 p.m on May 27 at a gas station in the 400 block of Bert Kouns Industrial Loop.

The owner of the vehicle said he left his white 2004 Ford F-150 parked at the gas pumps and came back to find it missing.

Footage from the store's surveillance cameras captured a man watching the pickup truck for several minutes before taking off in it.

Anyone with information is urged to call Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit the website at www.lockemup.org.

