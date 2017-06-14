SPD search for 2 men in attempted home invasion

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police officers are searching for 2 men involved in an attempted home invasion Wednesday.

Police got the call just before 8:40 a.m. to a home in the 800 block of Robin Hood Street, just off of Line Avenue.

Police at the scene said they were not able to get into the home where two women and a baby were inside

The two men fled the scene as police arrived, according to Shreveport police spokesman Cpl. Marcus Hines.

Hines said that one of the men had long, thin dreadlocks and the other was not wearing a shirt.

No one was injured and nothing was stolen.

A police K9 is on the scene to help with the search.

