Mother, son get lost on Bringle Lake Trail, call 911

Police warn that if people are not familiar with the trail system at Bringle Park, then visitors should stay on the main trail that is clearly marked. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Officer Mark Neal carried Joseph Morris for over four miles after he and his mother got lost on the trails. (Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

A mother and son are safe after police rescued them from a popular wilderness trail in Texarkana.

Valerie Bond and her four-year-old son Joseph Morris were walking on the trail with others on Monday when they became separated from the group.

Police say that they've been called three times in the last five days to the Bringle Lake Wilderness Trails. The city of Texarkana, Texas began turning the area into a wilderness trail three years ago and expect to finish the work later this summer.

City spokeswoman Lisa Thompson said since the path is considered a wilderness trail, there isn't much they can do for placing directional markers.

Bond called 911 for help using her cell phone. Emergency crews with Texarkana Texas fire and police departments were on the trail searching for mother and son when Officer Mark Neal was able to find the pair.

"I heard her scream out and whenever I heard her echo, I told her to stay still," Neal said. "I kept getting closer to her voice and I saw them in the woodline after a while."

After Bond was unable to carry Joseph any longer, Neal took over, carrying the boy on his back for more than four miles to safety.

"I carried him all the way, except when we stopped for some breaks to let us sit down on a bench — whenever there was one," Neal said.

After returning to the park's entrance, Joseph and his mother were treated at the scene by paramedics.

"I just want to thank all the officers who got out here to help us out," Bond said.

Police warn that if people are not familiar with the trail system at Bringle Park, then visitors should stay on the main trail that is clearly marked.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.