Empty home in Broadmoor damaged by tree limb

A Shreveport home needs serious repairs after a large tree limb slammed into its roof on Wednesday morning.

Police received the call just after 7 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of Ockley Drive. That's near St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Shreveport's Broadmoor neighborhood.

Officers forced their way into the home to see if a person was trapped by the limb.

Inside, officers learned that the home was empty and being renovated.

No one was injured.

