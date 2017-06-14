ArkLaTex politicians respond to shooting of LA congressman

Live video from KSLA News 12 is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When KSLA News 12 is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscast, which is joined in progress as the show plays back.

ArkLaTex politicians are posting on social media in response to the reported shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise.

The shooting happened Wednesday morning at or near a YMCA field where Republican Capitol Hill lawmakers were having baseball practice, according to reports.

Congressman Mike Johnson took to Facebook to request prayers for Scalise.

Senator John Kennedy tweeted his thoughts about the incident.

This is unspeakable. I am praying for my friend and colleague @SteveScalise and his family. — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) June 14, 2017

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise, R-LA, was among those shot, according to Congressman Mo Brooks, R-AL. Brooks said they were practicing for an upcoming charity baseball game with Democratic lawmakers, when "50 to 100 shots were fired."

Alexandria police said on Twitter that a suspect was believed to be in custody and victims were being transported to hospitals.

