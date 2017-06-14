Car, taxi crash in downtown Shreveport

Shreveport police are investigating a crash after a driver collided with a taxi Wednesday morning.

It happened at 3 a.m. in the 600 block of Market Street in downtown Shreveport.

Police say a white car going southbound on Market Street tried to turn left onto Crockett Street from the center lane and caused a collision with a southbound taxi.

The woman driving the white car was taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

The taxi did not have any passengers at the time and the vehicle is reportedly still drivable.

Police say a citation may be issued pending investigation.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.