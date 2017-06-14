Man robbed at gunpoint after opening door to masked men

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Two men are on the run after barging into a Shreveport home Tuesday night with guns.

Police say the home invasion happened just after 10 p.m. at a home in the 900 block of Robinhood Street.

The masked men reportedly knocked on the door and the homeowner opened it.

Then police say they forced their way inside with guns, took an unknown amount of money and ran off.

The victim was not hurt during the robbery.

