SWAR crews search for man in Sulphur River

Crews in Miller County search for a possible drowning victim on the Sulphur River. (Source: Fred Gamble/ KSLA News 12)

Emergency crews in Miller County are searching for a man who went missing Tuesday night in the Sulphur River.

The man disappeared just after 8 p.m. at Smith Park off of Highway 237, according to deputies.

The Miller County Chief Deputy Michael McQuerrey said on the scene that the man waded too far out in the river and the current pulled him under.

"A group of 3 to 4 adults were wading in the River. It appears he stepped off into a hole in the River, and went under and has not been seen since," said Chief Deputy McQuerrey.

Volunteer firefighters on the scene say alligators swimming nearby made the search difficult.

Miller County Emergency Management is leading the search with help from Miller County sheriff's deputies and the Texas Department of Wildlife.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

