Two hurt in late night shooting

Shreveport police are investigating a double shooting that sent 2 people to the hospital Tuesday night.

It happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 1200 block of Oakland Street at the Oakland Arms Apartments.

According to a police report, two men were shot after an altercation between one of them and the gunman.

Police say the first victim was the one who argued with the gunman. He was shot twice the upper back and suffered from what police described as life-threatening injuries.

The second victim was hit once in the arm and is expected to be okay.

Both victims were taken to University Health.

Police say the suspect ran off after the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

