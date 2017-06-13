Ex-Shreveporter's 9-year-old son among four killed in suspected murder-suicide in FL

Brevard County, Fla., authorities say 39-year-old Tony Hughes killed his wife, 39-year-old Chrissy Hughes, her sister and his 9-year-old stepson Sebastian Meachum then sailed out to sea and killed himself. (Source: Brevard County, Fla., Sheriff's Office)

And a man who recently moved from Shreveport to Arkansas is learning his 9-year-old son is among those who were killed.

Meachum's biological father, Chad Meachum, told KSLA News 12 that authorities in Florida found the bodies of his ex-wife, her sister and his son in of a home that had been set on fire Sunday morning.

"It's a terrible thing," Brevard County Sheriff's Office spokesman Todd Goodyear told WFTV.

"I'd hate to be a parent or relative of this child and have this news delivered to me that my relative died in this manner."

Neighbor Theresa Bryan told the TV station: "It's horrible. It just sends chills through me to think anybody would do anything like that to anybody, let alone a young child."

Witnesses told deputies there some recent episodes of domestic violence involving the couple.

Autopsies on the victims are underway, authorities said.

