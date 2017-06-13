Police name suspect in robbery during which man was shot

WANTED: Cameron Harris, 24, of the 700 block of Navajo Trail in Shreveport, one count of armed robbery (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

A man recently was shot during a robbery in Shreveport.

Now Shreveport police investigators are seeking a 24-year-old.

Authorities say they have a warrant to arrest Cameron Harris, of the 700 block of Navajo Trail in Shreveport, on a charge of armed robbery.

The robbery happened April 19 in the 2100 block of Grimmett Drive.

There police found 29-year-old Carl Love with a gunshot wound to his midsection. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of a wound authorities said did not appear to be life-threatening.

Detectives think Harris robbed Love at gunpoint then shot him.

No charge has been filed over the shooting.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about Harris to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

