Shreveport police identify suspect in shooting on Egan St.

Shreveport police say they have a warrant to arrest a man on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

Michael Fields, 31, is being sought in connection with a shooting June 10 in the 100 block of Egan Street in which 26-year-old Andrew Okray was wounded in his left shoulder.

Detectives think Fields approached Okray as he stood outside his Egan Street home and asked if he had any illegal narcotics for sale, police Cpl. Marcus Hines said.

That's when Okray told Fields he does not deal drugs and Fields allegedly shot him.

Authorities ask anyone with any information about Fields to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.