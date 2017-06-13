LA AG says his office is trying to hold to a standstill budget

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry was in Shreveport on June 13 to address the North Shreveport Business Association. (Source: Scott Pace/KSLA News 12)

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says he will work with state lawmakers to keep his office's budget in check.

Louisiana's chief prosecutor was in Shreveport on Tuesday to address the North Shreveport Business Association.

Much of his comments during the gathering at Northwest Louisiana Technical College on North Market Street highlighted taxes and the state economy.

He also discussed the special legislative session underway through Monday during which lawmakers are working to approve a state budget.

Landry said his office committed at the beginning of this year's regular legislative session that his office could live with a standstill budget.

"We still are committed to trying to do that. We look forward to working with the Legislature to make that happen."

