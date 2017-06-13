Texarkana, AR, board members formally censure fellow director

"We have asked for anything that would refute or deny this, and we have not seen anything. We haven't even seen a statement from him," Texarkana, Ark., Mayor Ruth Penney Bell said. (Source: KSLA News 12)

Texarkana, Ark., directors publicly and formally expressed their disapproval of Ward 2 board member Laney J. Harris on June 13. (Source: arkansas.txkusa.org)

Texarkana, Ark., directors publicly and formally expressed their disapproval of a fellow board member Tuesday.

City directors met in a special called meeting for the sole purpose of signing a letter of censure against Ward 2 Director Laney J. Harris, who was absent from the gathering.

City leaders have said his behavior is shining a bad light on the Board of Directors and the city.

One incident involved a harrassment complaint filed against Harris by a woman with who he reportedly had been intimate.

Another incident involved an alleged altercation with a citizen during a recent downtown festival.

In each case, Mayor Ruth Penney Bell said, Harris has not explained himself to fellow board members.

"We have asked for anything that would refute or deny this, and we have not seen anything. We haven't even seen a statement from him."

When contacted by telephone Tuesday, Harris said: "The mayor's legacy should not be keeping Laney Harris in his place."

Board members can censure Harris but cannot remove him from office.

Harris has been serving the city for 16 years.

