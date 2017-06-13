Truck hits man in wheelchair

A vehicle struck a man in a motorized wheelchair, knocking him onto the ground.

It happened at 3:15 p.m. Tuesday at North Market at Nelson streets in north Shreveport, Caddo 911 dispatch records show.

The man, who is in his 50s, has been taken to University Health for treatment of injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening, police Cpl. Angie Willhite said.

He likely will be cited for traveling outside a designated crosswalk, she added.

Authorities on the scene said the man was hurrying to catch a bus when he attempted to cross behind a vehicle in a turn lane on North Market.

He then was struck by a Nissan truck headed north on North Market.

Shreveport Fire Department has a half dozen units responding to a medical emergency at that location.

Three Shreveport police units are working a major wreck at the same site.

