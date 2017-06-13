Some Shreveporters want, others see no need for sheriff to help police patrol their city

He described crime in Shreveport as being "at crisis proportions." She argued that it is not the City Council's job to tell her how to run the city.

He described crime in Shreveport as being "at crisis proportions." She argued that it is not the City Council's job to tell her how to run the city.

Mayor, councilman debate proposal to ask sheriff for help

Mayor, councilman debate proposal to ask sheriff for help

A Shreveport councilman has suggested that Mayor Ollie Tyler ask the Caddo sheriff's to help patrol the city's streets.

Councilman Willie Bradford described crime in Shreveport as a crisis as he presented his resolution to fellow council members during their work session Monday.

Tyler said during that meeting that she, Police Chief Alan Crump and his officers already work with the Sheriff's Office and that the City Council should not be trying to legislate municipal operations.

Council members are expected to vote on the resolution as they meet today in the City Council chamber on the first floor of Government Plaza.

The meeting started at 3 p.m.

But what do residents think about Bradford's proposal and the city's crime-fighting efforts?

Some agree with Bradford.

Queensborough neighborhood resident Dequita Douglas likes the idea of sheriff's deputies helping patrol the city.

"I feel like they are part of the city, so they need to be out and hands on as well."

She too thinks that crime is becoming a major issue in Shreveport.

"Crimes happening every day. I just feel like it's out of control."

Sredni Autrey also likes Bradford's idea but wants to ensure that the two law enforcement agencies would be able to agree on strategy.

Even then, he said, he doesn't think it would totally stop crime.

"When people get ready to do what they are gonna do, they are gonna do it. I don't care if there's a thousand police officers on that street."

MLK neighborhood resident Gary Blow thinks more police on the streets would be good, but citizens also need to do their part.

"It's community first. It starts at home. The parents, the churches. If they stick together, it might be a better community to stay at."

Some residents are bit more optimistic.

Cherokee Park resident Patricia Houston thinks crime in Shreveport is not as bad as it used to be.

"It's getting better to me, better this year than what it was last year."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.