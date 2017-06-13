Bossier City police ask for help identifying meat thief

Bossier City police have beef with one man who took off with $500 in meat.

It happened on May 24 at the Brookshire's on Barksdale Boulevard, according to a Facebook post.

Police say that video surveillance caught the man on camera loading up his cart and then leaving the store without paying.

He loaded up a Lincoln Town Car that pulled up to him. After packing up his loot, he got into the passenger side of the Lincoln and left.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Bossier Crime Stoppers at (318) 424-4100. Tips can also be submitted at www.p3tips.com or the P3tips mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.