New Haughton Middle set to be largest school in Bossier Parish

Bossier Parish school officials are gearing up for the opening of its newest and largest middle school to open this fall.

The new Haughton Middle will be the biggest school yet in Bossier Parish with room for up to 1,500 students.

Both the cafeteria and the gym, which will seat more than 1,600, can be used for a variety of events.

"They don't have a venue this large to be able to accommodate this many people," School District spokeswoman Sonja Bailes said. "So it will also be able to be a gathering place, if you will, for meetings and various events. We're very happy to be able to serve that role for the community."

Bailes says the $30,355,000 school also is up to date on safety measures, with the entire campus being connected under one roof so it can be easily secured in case of an emergency.

The size of the new school is a reflection of the growth of Haughton, which Bailes says has become the second-fastest growing area in Bossier Parish.

"There's a new subdivision to your right, there's another to your left and some down the road," Bailes said. "Those weren't even in the works before we had the groundbreaking here for the new Haughton Middle School a couple of years ago."

"So we know that it's going to continue to grow around here as well as commercial development also."

Bailes says teachers will start getting settled in and preparing for a new year in the new school after desks and equipment are brought in.

An official ribbon-cutting ceremony is set for July 24.

