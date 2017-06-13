One of Marshall's most wanted arrested after brief chase

Marshall, Texas police are asking for your help in locating three men who are allegedly involved in organized crime activity.

Marshall, Texas police name three most wanted fugitives

One of the Marshall Police Department's most wanted suspects is behind bars after he was arrested during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Officers stopped the vehicle around 2 p.m. on Rosborough Street.

The passenger inside the vehicle, identified at 23-year-old Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson, took off during the stop but police caught him after a foot chase.

Anderson was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a felony parole warrant with more charges possible.

