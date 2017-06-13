One of Marshall's most wanted arrested after brief chase

Marshall, Texas police are asking for your help in locating three men who are allegedly involved in organized crime activity.More >>
(W)hen I was given the opportunity to follow through with something that I’ve known for a long time that I’m capable of doing, it felt great, I feel vindicated because of it. I’ve never felt better in my life," convicted killer Brenton Walker said at his sentencing.More >>
A 5-year-old died on a van at a children's health clinic in West Memphis, Arkansas.More >>
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says that North Korea has released Otto Warmbier, an American serving a 15-year prison term with hard labor for alleged anti-state acts.More >>
Jurors in Bill Cosby's sexual assault trial want to hear more of his deposition testimony from the accuser's lawsuit when they resume deliberations on Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.More >>
Two Baldwin County Prison inmates in Putnam County shot and killed two corrections officers while being transported by bus and police are currently searching the area for their vehicle, described as a grass green Honda Civic.More >>
Police say three women were found shot to death in a North Royalton home Sunday night.More >>
The only reason Tiffany Johnson agreed to do an interview was to tell people why she’s alive today.More >>
Trussville police have arrested a man they say sodomized a 10-year-old child.More >>
The death of a 4-year-old Texas boy suspected of dying from dry-drowning has raised national attention to a rare form of drowning.More >>
