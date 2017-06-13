One of Marshall's most wanted arrested after brief chase - KSLA News 12 Shreveport, Louisiana News Weather & Sports

One of Marshall's most wanted arrested after brief chase

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson (Source: Marshall Police Department) Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson (Source: Marshall Police Department)
MARSHALL, TX (KSLA) -

One of the Marshall Police Department's most wanted suspects is behind bars after he was arrested during a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Officers stopped the vehicle around 2 p.m. on Rosborough Street.

The passenger inside the vehicle, identified at 23-year-old Dontrell "Wookie" Anderson, took off during the stop but police caught him after a foot chase.

Anderson was taken to the Harrison County Jail on a felony parole warrant with more charges possible.

