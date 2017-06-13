1 injured in Bossier Parish motorcycle crash

Authorities are on the scene of a wreck involving a motorcycle in Bossier Parish on Tuesday morning.

According to Louisiana State Police's Lt. Cordell Williams, it happened on Fairview Point Road in Bossier Parish near Lake Bistineau.

At least one person has been injured.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 as more details become available.

