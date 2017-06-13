Summer months see rise in tick problems

Summer fun in the sun can mean an uptick in tick problems.

Kevin Poole, the president of Permatox Pest Control, said he's seen an increase in tick problems over the last couple of weeks. He believes the two factors that are contributing to the tick problem are the warmer weather and people spending more time outside.

Ticks have become more of a problem since pest control companies developed better treatments for fire ants, which would kill ticks.

Poole says to avoid ticks keep your grass mowed and use repellent.

The CDC recommends using repellent that contains 20 percent or more of DEET, picaridin or IR3535 on exposed skin for protection.

According to the CDC, people can also reduce the tick population in their yard by doing the following:

Use acaricides (tick pesticides)

Clear tall grasses and brush around homes and at the edge of lawns

Keep playground equipment, decks and patios away from yard edges and trees

Discourage other animals from entering the yard

Remove old furniture, mattresses and trash from the property

