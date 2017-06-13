Energy-saving tips: Top ways to stay cool, save money

Summer is here and the ArkLaTex is no stranger to the heat and humidity that it brings.

As temperatures rise to into the triple digits, high electricity bills can soon follow, but they don't have to if steps are taken to save energy and reduce costs.

Top ways to improve your energy efficiency and keep your costs lower are:



· Get your A/C inspected. Inspectors can make sure your system is leak-free and operating as efficiently as possible. Don't forget about air filters; some units require monthly cleaning or replacing.



· Set your thermostat at 78 degrees or the highest comfortable temperature. Every degree lower than 78 can raise your bill as much as 3 percent. So if you crank it down to a cooler 72 degrees, you've already increased your bill by 18 percent.



· Buy a programmable thermostat. If you spend most of your day outside of the house, set your thermostat to automatically shut off the A/C when you're away. Heating and cooling systems account for 55 percent of your total electricity bill.



· Use fans to cool off, but remember – fans cool people, not rooms. Ceiling fans, box fans and oscillating fans use very little electricity and circulate the air, which helps you feel several degrees cooler. Just remember to turn them off when you leave the room.



· Close blinds, shades and curtains to keep the sun out and the cool air in. Also, close air conditioning vents in rooms that are not in use.



· Seal cracks and holes around doors, windows and duct work. Weather stripping and caulk will help keep the cold air inside the house and the hot air outdoors.

