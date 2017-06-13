Filming for Civil War short film underway in Mansfield

Filming has officially begun this week for a short film about the history of Mansfield Female College during the Civil War.

"Her Calling" will be the story of Margaret Winters, a fictional 19-year-old student played by Fusari, in the historic landscape of 1860s Mansfield, La.

The film touches on the importance of Mansfield Female College as the first of its kind west of the Mississippi River, the school's closing because of the war and its development into a hospital for wounded soldiers.

Director/producer Travis Mills and actress/writer Heather Fusari have teamed up for the project, which will compete for the Louisiana Film Prize.

Fusari said she wanted to write the movie to highlight the stories of the college's young women, turning them from ghosts to namesakes.

"There were women during this war period that were remarkable. And she's only scratching the surface," Fusari said.

Filming began at the Mansfield Female College Museum on Tuesday morning and then will take place at the old Allen House on Wednesday.

