Krewe of Highland donates $4,500 for lighting, bike repair station in neighborhood

SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

The Krewe of Highland is pitching in $4,500 to help keep the neighborhood well-list and festive throughout the year and to give bicyclists a pit stop for repairs and pumping up their tires. 

The krewe presented a check to the City of Shreveport's Parks and Recreation Department Tuesday afternoon that will go toward electrical upgrades and a bicycle repair station in Columbia Park. 

The money will go towards the following improvements in the Historic Highland neighborhood. 

  • Electrical upgrades for Shreveport Fire Station #7 (corner of Line Ave and Wilkerson) to allow for the continuation of Christmas lights;
  • Electrical upgrades to the main pavilion of Columbia Park allowing and encouraging the continued growth of events, such as Highland Jazz and Blues Festival;
  • Electrical upgrades and additions to the security lighting in Columbia Park;
  • A free for public use bicycle repair station with air pump as designed and chosen by Bike Shreveport for permanent installation in Columbia Park.

