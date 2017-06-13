SPD puts out small fire in apartment utility building

Shreveport firefighters are trying to figure out what started a small fire Tuesday morning in the utility building of an apartment complex.

The fire happened just before 8 a.m. in the 9000 block of Mansfield Road at the Cambridge Court apartments.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a building with a mail room, laundry and storage inside.

The fire was believed to have started in the mail room and spread to the attic.

Firefighters say the fire was under control in about 10 minutes.

No injuries were reported.

No apartments were affected or evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

