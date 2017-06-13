Caught on Camera: Pair spotted burglarizing vehicle

Shreveport police are asking for the public's help in identifying two people who were caught stealing out of a Volkswagen in April.

Police say it happened overnight on April 29 in the 600 block of Lock Ridge, according to a Facebook post.

Surveillance footage captured the two subjects wearing hoodies entering the Volkswagen Beetle and taking things out of the car.

The resident then handed over the surveillance footage of the crime to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shreveport-Caddo CrimeStoppers at (318) 673-7373 or visit www.lockemup.org.

