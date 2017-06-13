Woman robbed at gunpoint by old friend

Click here for updated jail bookings in Caddo and Bossier Parishes.

Shreveport police are investigating after a woman says she and another man were robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon by someone she knew.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Murray Street.

Police say the woman and man were meeting an old high school friend of hers when that friend pulled out a handgun and robbed them.

The man, who police say is known as "murder man," stole cash and a cell phone from the pair.

Police say no arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

