Woman robbed at gunpoint by old friend

Woman robbed at gunpoint by old friend

By Eric Pointer, Digital Content Producer/Reporter
SHREVEPORT, LA (KSLA) -

Shreveport police are investigating after a woman says she and another man were robbed at gunpoint Monday afternoon by someone she knew. 

It happened around 1:20 p.m. in the 1900 block of Murray Street. 

Police say the woman and man were meeting an old high school friend of hers when that friend pulled out a handgun and robbed them.

The man, who police say is known as "murder man," stole cash and a cell phone from the pair. 

Police say no arrests have been made. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Shreveport police or Crime Stoppers at 318-673-7373.

