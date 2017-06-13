Texarkana, TX, schools have openings for bilingual teachers

"I do my test in Spanish and English sometimes," fourth-grader Francisco Perez said.(Source: KSLA News 12)

"They can still communicate with their families, and it is such a great job skill to speak both Spanish and English," said Autumn Thomas, deputy superintendent of Texarkana, Texas, ISD. (Source: KSLA News 12)

The first language for nearly 15 percent of students in Texarkana, Texas, Independent School District is not English. (Source: KSLA News 12)

An East Texas school district is hiring.

The pay is $39,000 to $54,000 a year plus other financial benefits.

But Texarkana Independent School District is looking for teachers with a special skill.

It has lost several bilingual teachers to retirement and other school districts, said Autumn Thomas, deputy schools superintendent.

Teachers who speak both English and Spanish are required to abide by state law and to maintain school standards, she said.

They also are needed to help students like Francisco Perez.

"I do my test in Spanish and English sometimes," the fourth-grader said.

He added that the School District's bilingual program has given him many benefits.

"I never talk that much English, and now I do."

The first language for nearly 15 percent of students in Texarkana ISD is not English, Thomas said.

"Research shows that if you teach students in their native language, Spanish first, then you can transition them to English so they retain information and they are able to advance academically."

Texarkana's bilingual program serves kindergarteners through sixth-graders.

Maximina Olalde has been a teacher and her children have been students in the bilingual program for the past four years.

"I enjoy watching the children learn how to transfer their skills from their native language, which is Spanish, to English," she said.

Thomas said the School District wants the program's participants to be fluent in both languages.

"They can still communicate with their families, and it is such a great job skill to speak both Spanish and English."

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.