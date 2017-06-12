Texarkana, TX, police seek man to question about burglaries

Texarkana, Texas, police are trying to identify and locate this man so they can ask him about vehicle burglaries in the Galloping Way area. (Source: Texarkana, Texas, Police Department)

Texarkana, Texas, police are looking for a man they want to question about recent vehicle burglaries.

A police officer's body camera caught an image of him that authorities now are sharing with the public in hopes of identifying him.

The image was captured when police stopped a car about 4:30 a.m. May 29 as they were responding to a call about a disturbance at a house on Galloping Way.

While on the way to check out a report of a woman who refused to leave the house, officers encountered a black Kia Optima leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Thinking it might be the woman who was causing the disturbance, officers stopped the car.

Since there were six young men and no women in the car, officers immediately let them go and continued on to the call.

After arriving on Galloping Way, the officers discovered that several vehicles in the neighborhood had been burglarized.

The man police now are seeking to question was among the six in the car they stopped.

"We would like to talk to the driver who was captured on the officer’s body camera to get some more information from him," says a post on the Police Department's Facebook page.

"While we can’t say that they did anything wrong, we do know that they were leaving the area of several vehicle burglaries."

Authorities urge anyone who recognizes the man in the photograph to call Texarkana, Texas, police at (903) 798-3116.

Copyright 2017 KSLA. All rights reserved.