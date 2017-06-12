Homeless man suspected of stealing from liquor store

WANTED: Jerry Walker Jr. 57, one count of theft of goods (Source: Shreveport Police Department)

Shreveport police detectives are looking for a reportedly homeless man suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a liquor store.

The theft happened June 5 at Cuban Liquor on Pierremont Road.

Now authorities say they have a warrant to arrest 57-year-old Jerry Walker Jr. on a charge of theft of goods.

Bond has been set at $2,500.

Walker reportedly is no stranger to police.

Authorities say they have investigated at least 17 other cases in which he has been convicted of theft of goods.

People with any information about Walker are being urged to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373 or visiting the organization's website, lockemup.org.

