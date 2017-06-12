Tree falls on van; driver unhurt

A motorist escaped unhurt high winds blew a large pecan tree limb onto a utility van the afternoon of June 12 in Bossier City. (Source: Semmie Buffin/KSLA News 12)

A motorist escaped unhurt when a large limb from a pecan tree fell on a utility van Monday afternoon.

It happened as he was driving about 2:30 p.m. in the 800 block of St. Charles Street in Bossier City.

The driver told authorities that the wind was blowing very strong at the time, city spokesman Mark Natale said.

"The tree limb likely came down on St. Charles due to high winds."

The driver also said it was raining so hard that it was difficult to see.

It was a scary situation, he added.

The driver was the only person in the van and was not trapped when the tree fell.

He was able to get out through the passenger side.

